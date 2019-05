By | Published: 11:11 am

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading by over 1 lakh votes in Kerala’s Wayanad. At the same time, in Amethi, Gandhi has been engaged in a see-saw battle with BJP’s Smriti Irani since morning.

After trailing for most of the time, Gandhi has now taken a slight edge over Irani when reports last came in.