Rahul to address public meeting in Telangana on June 1

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting on June 1 in Telangana, the State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Saturday.

The meeting will be held to coincide with Telangana State Formation Day on June 2 and will cap a public outreach by Telangana Congress that will begin on February 26 with a State-wide bus yatra, he said.

The yatra will start from Chevella, Uttam said in a statement, adding that the first phase of the yatra would last till March 11 with public meetings at Vikarabad on February 26, to be followed by similar meetings in subsequent days in Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Tandur and Narayankhed. The yatra’s first phase will have a three-day break beginning March 1 for Holi.

The yatra’s second phase will be between April 1 and May 15 which will be followed by padayatras and rath yatras by various party leaders, he said, adding that this massive exercise would culminate with a public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.