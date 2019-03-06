Rahul’s public meeting venue changed

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Wednesday said the proposed public meeting to be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad on Saturday will be held at the ground next to Classic Convention Hall at Shamshabad.

The party originally planned to hold the meeting at Pahad-e-Sharif, but police permission was granted for the new venue.

With Gandhi’s meeting scheduled for Saturday, the party also said the planned visit to Sitarama Lift Irrigation project sites that was to be led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Friday was put off.