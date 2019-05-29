Rahul’s ton at number four ‘biggest positive’: Kohli

By | Published: 10:00 am

Cardiff: India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on K.L. Rahul who struck a brilliant century against Bangladesh in the second warm-up game, saying his form was the “biggest positive” India would take into their first match of the World Cup against South Africa on June 5.

On Tuesday, Rahul scored 108 runs, which included 12 fours and 4 sixes during the course of his 99-ball inning, as India defeated Bangladesh by 95 runs at the Sophia Gardens. Although, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad had nominated Vijay Shankar for the much-debated no. 4 spot, Kohli hinted that Rahul could take that position during the course of the showpiece event.

“The biggest positive to come out of this game was the way KL batted at four,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Kohli as saying after the match. “All the other people know their role pretty well, so it was important that KL gets runs because he is such a sound player. He can get the scoreboard ticking and you saw that — a great example of the skill-set that he has.”

Asked if he was ready to bat at the number four spot, Rahul, while being diplomatic, said he was flexible with any role the team gave him. “It is a team game and you need to be flexible and be ready to bat wherever, or as a player you need to be ready to take up whatever role is given to you,” the 27-year-old batter said.

“Every batsman who has played at this level knows how to handle pressure and knows how to handle the roles and responsibilities given to him,” he added.