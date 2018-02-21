Raids on Nirav Modi’s partner’s firm shock unit staff

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: For Sunitha, a differently abled woman working in one of the gems units at the Hyderabad Gems SEZ Limited in Rajiv Gems Park at Ravirala Village in Shamshabad, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids came as a shocker. The shock turned to numbness with rumours that the firm she was employed with might shut shop.

Sunitha joined the company soon after its inception at a meagre salary of Rs 750 per month and was presently drawing a salary of Rs 12,000. For the last few weeks, she was also hopeful of her services being regularised. However, the raids conducted by the ED after the scam in Punjab National Bank (PNB) in which billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi allegedly involved came to light, shattered her expectations. The company belonged to Modi’s business partner and uncle Mehul Choksi.

Like Sunitha, a resident of Uppuguda in the old city, other employees in the company too are a worried lot. There was no work for them for the last few days and rumours that the ED might seal the company are giving them sleepless nights.

Anxious employees on Tuesday staged a demonstration under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in front of the SEZ gate demanding that the government protect the interest of employees whose livelihood would be affected if the company was sealed.

TRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy, former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, former MLA Baddam Bal Reddy and other leaders met employees and expressed solidarity. Addressing employees, Krishna Reddy said he would bring the matter to the notice of the government.

Employees poured out their woes before Krishna Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy requesting them to ensure job security by discussing the issue with the Central and State governments. “I started working as a trainee in the company hoping a bright future but after the raids, my career seems to be in trouble,” Swarajam from Pahadi Shareef said.

As many as 900 people are working in the company. CITU Ranga Reddy district general secretary E Satyanarayana Reddy said the government should protect the interest of employees.