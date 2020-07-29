Rail bicycle to facilitate NTPC operations

By | Published: 11:55 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Inspired by the innovation of a rail bicycle by the North West Railway, the NTPC Simhadri fuel transportation team has also come out with a similar rail bicycle.

The bicycle, having a light weight structure, is expected to be helpful for reaching emergency locations on the tracks like bridge approaches, location of bank slips and rain cuts which are not approachable by road, especially during the monsoon, according to a press release.

It will also be useful for patrolling on the track in closed sections or sections with low traffic due to Covid-19 for safety and security of track. With the help of this rail bicycle, the beat of patrolmen can be increased, thus helping in saving manpower.

“This cheap and economical bicycle will be beneficial in saving time, saving manpower and in reducing efforts of the trackman,” officials said.

