Rail coaches to turn into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Seeking to join the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Railway authorities has initiated plans to convert train compartments into isolation beds for those tested positive with COVID-19.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), sleeper coaches are feasible for such facility as they can easily be modified into isolation beds for COVID-19 patients and would be a great help in handling the emergency.

As part of this, middle berths and ladders will be removed in the sleeper coaches for the convenience of patients and each cabin can be used for two patients while the restrooms and washbasins will be modified to meet the demands of isolation coaches.

“This facility can be used if positive cases increase and State runs out of isolation beds. These trains can be stabled at railway stations and move to any hinterlands so that nearby residents need not be scared about the pandemic,” said an official.

Railway board is working on trains capacity in each zone, facilities for nurses, doctors, and storage requirement for keeping equipment and medicine, said an official adding that rail coaches, which have uninterrupted power are possible to be converted into isolation beds.

The move from railways would give much needed support to State government to contain the spread of pandemic and the coaches can also be used to quarantine persons who develop the symptoms of virus.

Moreover, the exclusive train for COVID-19 will be moved to any area in the State to shift patients infected with the virus and isolate the person safely, officials added.

On Saturday, Piyush Goyal, Minster of Railways also tweeted that railways is preparing to combat coronavirus. “Now, Railways will offer clean, sanitised and hygienic surroundings for the patients to comfortably recover,” he tweeted.

Railways to refund for cancelled tickets

Hyderabad: Passengers, who have cancelled tickets before the announcement of cancellation of trains by railways for the journey period between March 21 and April 14, will now get full refund i.e., the balance amount foregone as cancellation fee.

In this regard, railways has liberalised refund rules and full refund will be granted for all the trains cancelled by railways. They can get refund up to three months from the date of journey for the PRS tickets purchased through counters.

In continuation to the liberalised rules, it has been decided that passengers who have cancelled their tickets before the announcement of cancellation of trains by railways for the journey period between March 21 and April 14, are now eligible to get full refund.

South Central Railway requested the rail users to submit the application in the prescribed format within six months of the cancellation of the ticket for which refund is sought, addressing to chief claims officer or chief commercial manager/ refunds of the concerned zonal railway.

In case of e-tickets (online tickets) cancelled before the announcement of cancellation of trains, balance amount foregone as cancellation fee will be automatically credited to the respective accounts of passengers.

