Railway colonies in Hyderabad going the LED way

Hyderabad: Railway colonies in the city are going the LED way. The initiative, part of the energy conservation efforts of the Hyderabad Division of the South Central Railway, is witnessing replacement of conventional lights with LED lights in all the railway colonies in the city.

The project is expected to be completed by June this year, according to Arun Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad.

On the power generation front, the division is presently generating 290 kWp of power using solar panels at various stations and service buildings. In addition to this, installation of 1.45 MWp on-grid solar plant work is also under progress at Kacheguda, at the Indian Railway

Institute Signal Engineering and Telecommunication, Zonal Railway Training Institute, Lekha Bhawan, etc. in Secunderabad. These works will be commissioned by March 31, while work on installation of the solar plant at the Kacheguda railway station is in an advanced stage and will be completed by the end of January, Jain said in a press release here.

Solar plants of 0.28 MWp capacity are also planned at Kurnool City, Mahboobnagar and Nizamabad Railway Stations and the work is planned to be completed by December, he added.

As for energy conservation efforts, the initiative that began with Kacheguda station being provided with all energy efficient electrical appliances, had earned the station the distinction of the first A-1 category railway station of the Indian Railway.

The process saw 1,312 conventional lights being replaced with LED lights, about 370 ceiling fans replaced with energy efficient fans and 12 ACs with energy efficient inverter ACs with five star rating. Another major step has been taken by replacing all conventional lights by LED lights at all 100 railway stations and 176 LC gates in the division.