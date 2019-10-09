Railway crusher machine derails in Mahabubnagar, trains disrupted

By | Published: 8:24 pm 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: Rail services on Mahabubnagar route were disrupted following the derailment of a railway crusher machine near Manyamkonda railway station near Mahabubnagar town on Wednesday.

The Kachiguda – Guntur passenger and Tungabhadra express train were stopped at Mahabubnagar station, while other trains like Kurnool – Kacheguda, Raichur – kacheguda, Kacheguda – Guntur, Oakha – rameshwaram, Yashwanthpur – Indore express trains were delayed.

Authorities were making arrangements to shift the passengers by road to Mahabubnagar station, according to information reaching here.

