Railway employee’s murder: Wife, son, daughter held

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Thursday arrested the wife, son and daughter of Krishna Maruti Suthar (70), a retired employee of the Indian Railways, on charges of his murder here on Thursday. They allegedly killed him for his pension, police said.

The arrested persons were Ganga Bai (60), Kishan Suthar (40), and Prapulla alias Pappi (29), all residents of Doctors Colony in Moula Ali.

Krishna Maruti Suthar, a native of Maharashtra, retired as a goods train driver from the Indian Railways in 2000. Kishan, Ganga Bai and Prapulla were financially dependent on his father who got a pension of Rs 30,000.

According to the police, the trio had demanded money from Krishna, which he refused. Last week, they had an argument with him over this after which the trio conspired to eliminate him and file a false missing complaint with the police to claim his pension.

“They searched on online platforms for tips on how to kill a person. After searching for hours, they decided to serve him food laced with Datura fruit powder which will result in slow death,” police said.

On August 4, Kishan brought three Datura fruits from the neighbourhood. In order to test, they first mixed a little in Krishna’s food without his knowledge. They noticed symptoms of ill health and confirmed it was working.

Last Thursday, they mixed a large quantity of the powder into his food, which he ate and slept. He died by next morning and after confirming his death, they dragged the body into the puja room and chopped it in into pieces.

“Kishan brought six plastic bins from a shop at NMDC Colony and chopped the body into pieces using knives with the help of Ganga Bai and Prapulla. They stuffed the body parts into the bins and waited to dispose them secretly,” police said.

However, on Sunday, when Kishan went out to get an auto to dispose the body parts, their neighbour sensed a foul smell and questioned them.

“Ganga Bai and Prapulla showed him the chopped body parts and fled from the spot. They later took refuge in in various places in Secunderabad and were nabbed by the police with the help of technical evidence,” officials said.

