Railway Police to sensitise passengers to prevent thefts

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: According top priority to safety of passengers and their belongings, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has come up with a slew of measures to prevent thefts in trains.

With thefts continuing in spite of nabbing several gangs involved in bag and laptop theft cases apart from snatchings, the GRP personnel have now decided to sensitise passengers on the modus operandi adopted by such gangs.

For a safe journey, the GRP has listed out dos and don’ts explaining in detail to passengers the different steps to be followed while travelling. These were in the form of leaflets that are being distributed to passengers.

Railways Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secunderabad Division) S Rajendra Prasad said the move was aimed at educating people on the safety measures to be taken during journeys. The sensitisation programme has already been conducted at Secunderabad and Malkajgiri railway stations.

According to officials, security has been identified as one of the priority areas by railways for strengthening and up-gradation. Around 202 railway stations, including Secunderabad, have been identified as sensitive.

The sensitive stations were identified based on several factors such as threat perception, strategic importance and crowd throughput among others.

A State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) has been constituted for all States and Union Territories (UTs) under the Chairmanship of Director General of Police of the State and Police Commissioner of the UT concerned for monitoring and reviewing the security arrangements regularly.

Officials said regular analysis of crime and modus operandi adopted by criminals was done to identify crime prone trains, stations and areas and necessary steps to be taken to prevent offences.

With a view to strengthening surveillance at sensitive railway stations, installation of an Integrated Security System (ISS) comprising CCTV system, access control, personal and baggage screening system and bomb detection system has been approved for 202 stations.

