Railway police yet to identify Pardhi gang helpers

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: More than three months after it was revealed that a few railway trackmen had assisted a notorious Pardhi gang to tamper with railway signals to stop trains and rob passengers, the Government Railway Police is yet to identify any of the trackmen.

It was in November last year, with the arrest of six Pardhi gang members including one Balaji Srirang Shinde, that the alleged role of railway trackmen in about 10 dacoities in Maharashtra and four in Mahabubnagar of Telangana came to light.

The GRP, based on confessions from the Pardhi gang members, eight of whom were arrested in November and December last year, found that at least half a dozen trackmen had played different roles while training the gang members on how to tamper with railway signals and get a running train to stop where they wanted it to.

They found that gang leader Dada Shinde, hailing from Maharashtra and who is currently absconding, had come in contact with a few trackmen and honed his skills first in tampering with railway signals. He later got the trackmen to help the gang members as well.

“We will be able to identify the trackmen once we nab Shinde,” Railways Deputy Superintendent of Police M Srinivasa Rao said. He said Shinde had given indications that he would be surrendering before the police a few weeks ago. However, that did not happen. “We are continuing our efforts to nab him at the earliest,” Rao said.

Incidentally, both Shinde and the trackmen belong to Sholapur in Maharashtra. Shinde could be evading arrest fearing that the trackmen would be identified resulting in more trouble to them.

After learning the technique of tampering with signals, Shinde and his associates started targeting trains.

As most passengers kept windows open during summer, the gang would first know the timings of a train, as to when it would arrive at a station. For this, they used a mobile app that gave railway information.

As they were aware of a signal box located a few metres away from the station, the gang members would cut the signal cable by breaking open the lock half-an-hour before the train reached a particular station in the early hours and ensure that the train stopped.

Using a ladder, they climb up to the windows of sleeper-class coaches and snatched jewellery and cash. The gang had committed 10 offences in Maharashtra and four in Mahabubnagar in Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter