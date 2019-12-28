Railway reform on track

Published: 12:10 am 10:54 pm

A reform measure that was long overdue has finally come through. The Union Cabinet’s nod for restructuring the 114-year-old Railway Board and merger of its cadres into a single central service is a big push to improve operational efficiency and speed up decision-making in one of the world’s largest state-run behemoths. Over the last quarter century, several expert committees recommended a complete overhaul of the organisation. Following the restructuring, the Railway Board will now have four members instead of eight and there will be outside talent, independent members, comprising experts with over 30 years of experience, helping the Board set a strategic direction. All eight Railway services will be merged into a single cadre, which will be called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). This will end departmentalism, expedite decision-making and create a coherent vision for the organisation. These measures were first recommended more than 25 years ago. Since then, various committees, including the Prakash Tandon Committee in 1994, Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012) and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015), had been pushing for it but to no avail. Now, the overhaul exercise comes weeks after a report tabled in Parliament by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) red-flagged the alarming financial situation of the Railways. The Railways has recorded the worst operating ratio in a decade in 2017-18, spending as much as Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100. Net revenue surplus too declined from Rs 4,913 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,665.61 crore in 2017-18. The leaner Board will now have its task cut out.

The big reform is bound to face resistance from an entrenched Railway bureaucracy but the government should not go back on its modernisation drive. A road map is needed to boost the generation of resources that can reduce Railways’ dependence on the government for meeting its capital expenditure. There should be no compromise on meeting the project deadlines, making optimum use of assets and improving services for passengers. The next logical move should be to establish the long-awaited railway regulatory authority that can work independently to monitor the Board’s operations and suggest course correction, wherever required. Another key aspect is roping in the private sector to enhance infrastructure and passenger experience. India’s first private train ‘Tejas’, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, started operations in October this year. The plan is to eventually have private operators run trains on some 150 routes on the Railways network. Operational efficiency, punctuality and passenger amenities should be at the centre of any reforms in the Railways. Liberalising the entry of new players into railway operations can be a viable option to improve services.

