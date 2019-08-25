Railway running special trains between Secunderabad-Guwahati

By | Published: 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is running 20 special trains between Secunderabad-Guwahati-Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Secunderabad-Guwahati Special train will depart Secunderabad at 5.40 am on August 29, September 5 , 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Thursdays) and arrive Guwahati at 8.45 am on Saturdays.

In the return direction, Guwahati – Secunderabad special train will depart Guwahati at 11.55 pm on August 31, September 7, 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26 and November 2 (Saturdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 4 am on Tuesdays.

