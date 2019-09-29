Railway stations get spruced up in clean up drive

By | Published: 6:07 pm

To drive the message of Clean India, Jio took up the mission of cleaning railway stations across 900 cities and towns simultaneously.

Jio Swachh Rail Abhiyaan, a nation-wide drive towards creating a clean environment, saw participation by over 25,000 people which included Jio employees, associates, partners and their family members.

The Swachh Rail Abhiyaan was conducted across 27 railway stations in Telangana. About 1,200 employees participated in this noble initiative across the State. In one of the biggest cleanliness drives, the company was able to mobilise their employees to positively impact live of millions of common people with cleaner railway stations.

The participants collected single use plastic from entry points, waiting rooms, open sitting area, foot over bridge and vendor area.

The collected single use plastic like bottles, food packaging, straws, spoons or carry bags, will be disposed off with the help of specialised agencies.

