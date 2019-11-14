Railways to run special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on Nov 15

By | Published: 12:58 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passenger, two special trains will be operated between Secunderabad and Tirupati. Accordingly, Secunderabad – Tirupati special train will depart Secunderabad at 7.45 pm on November 15 and arrive Tirupati at 8.25 am on the next day.

In the return direction, Tirupati – Secunderabad special train will depart Tirupati at 5 pm on November 17 and arrive Secunderabad at 5.55 am on the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations. The special trains consist all sleeper class coaches.

