Railway Wi-Fi: Secunderabad stands fourth in India

Hyderabad: The free high speed Wi-Fi facility provided by South Central Railway (SCR) in railway stations across the zone is being widely used by passengers with Secunderabad railway station standing in fourth position amongst 1600 plus stations across India in terms of users.

At present, a total of 207 stations under the SCR zone have been provided with Wi-Fi facility which includes 36 major stations and 171 minor stations while provision of WiFi is nearing completion in another 76 stations. In the month of May, the total user logins were more than 10 lakh in 207 stations in SCR consuming more than 40 terra bytes of data and Secunderabad railway station has registered highest number of users and data consumption in the zone.

According to officials, free Wi-Fi services to rail users are being provided under ‘Rail Wire’ brand, the retail broadband initiative of Rail Tel. Designed to offer the best internet experience to users, Rail Wire Wi-Fi is accessible to any user who has a smart phone with mobile connection.

“The free Wi-Fi facility provided at small railway stations in rural areas is also benefitting outsiders apart from rail users. The Wi-Fi facility provided at small remote railway station Gollapalli, in Telangana is helping students study in the government school within the vicinity of the station”, officials said.

An average user consumes 343 MB in 30-minute data session. “This is much higher than what we observed on an average 3G connection in the country which is currently around 30 MB per user per day”, officials added.

