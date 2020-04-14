Railways: All passenger trains cancelled till May 3 across India

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Hyderabad: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19, railways has decided to cancel all passenger trains including premium trains, mail/ express trains and suburban services, till May 3.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue. No booking of any type of tickets, including E tickets would be done till further advice.

However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings. Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled. Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for those trains, which have not been cancelled.

E-Tickets the refunds will be automatically remitted by the railways through online to the customers, for those who have booked across the counters, refund can be taken upto 3 months from the date of journey.

