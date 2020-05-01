Railways announces 6 ‘Shramik Special’ trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students

By | Published: 5:50 pm

New Delhi: The railways said it will run “Shramik Special” trains from “Labour Day” on Friday to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide lockdown that came into force from March 25.

The railways has already run the first such train with 1,200 passengers from Hyderabad to Jharkhand at 4:50 am on Friday.

The railways announced six “Shramik Special” trains — Lingampally to Hatia, Nasik to Lucknow, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

“As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains from ‘Labour Day’ today to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

“These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the state governments concerned as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and a smooth operation of these ‘Shramik Specials’,” the national transporter said.

According to the guidelines issued by the railways, the passengers of these trains will have to be screened at the boarding points by the states sending them and only those found asymptomatic of COVID-19 will be allowed to travel.

“Sending state governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitised buses, following social-distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear a face cover. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating stations.

“Railways will endeavour to ensure social-distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the railways will provide a meal during the journey,” the national transporter said.

On arrival at the destination, the passengers will be received by the state government, which will make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine, if necessary, and further travel from the railway station, it added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .