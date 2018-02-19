Railways: Around 90,000 posts on offer

By | Published: 12:22 am 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has announced one of the world’s largest recruitment processes for 89,409 posts in Group C Level I (erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories.

Online applications have been invited for the Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter) and Group C Level I (erstwhile Group D) posts like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter.

This recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class X and ITI for Group C Level I posts; and Class X and ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians. Separate notifications have been issued and are uploaded on Railway Recruitment Board websites. (http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244)

The selection procedure includes only a computer based test without interviews, with the test scheduled tentatively for April – May 2018. For Group C level II posts, the monthly salary along with allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission (level 2) Scale (19,900-63,200) will be given to selected candidates. For Group C Level I (erstwhile Group D) posts, the monthly salary along with allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission (level 1) Scale (18,000- 56,900) will be given to selected candidates. Applications for Group C Level II posts will be accepted till March 5 and for Group C Level I (erstwhile Group D) posts, till March 12.