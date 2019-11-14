Railways begins probe into Kacheguda accident

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Family members of five passengers along with one person, who suffered injuries in Monday’s collision between Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS train and Hundry Intercity Express at Kacheguda Railway Station, deposed before Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal here on Wednesday.

Kripal began the statutory inquiry into the accident at the Kacheguda Railway Station Master’s chambers, where five persons arrived on behalf of the injured at 10.30 am and detailed about the incident.

Seventeen people, including the loco pilot L Chandrasekhar, suffered injuries in the incident. A few of the injured were undergoing treatment at Care Hospital, Nampally, while others were admitted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Afzalgunj.

An injured passenger, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, informed the Commissioner that he boarded the MMTS train at Sitaphalmandi and at Kacheguda station, the train had suddenly leaned to one side following which some passengers suffered fractures. Ali escaped with minor injuries. Gopal, a relative of Moulika and Sushmita, who were travelling in MMTS, explained as to how the two sustained wounds in the collision. Five-year-old Sushmita came to Care Hospital with soft tissue injuries.

Ravindranath, a family member of 55-year-old passenger P Baleswaramma of Wanaparthy, narrated the agony being faced by her after fracturing her left ankle while travelling in Hundry Intercity Express. She is also undergoing treatment in Care Hospital. Arun, a relative of another injured passenger Anuradha from Gadwal, too appeared before the Commissioner on her behalf.

They brought explained to the Commissioner how the victims were facing problems, especially financially, after the collision, and their statements were recorded. The Commissioner will submit the report to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal soon.

Officials asked to share signal data logger info

Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal on Wednesday asked officials dealing with the signalling system at Kacheguda Railway Station to share information from the signal data logger.

The data logger contains information related to the arrival and departure of the trains along with the timings at the station. This, along with the CCTV footages containing the collision, will be crucial for the inquiry into the incident.

Accompanied by senior railway officials Sanjeev Agarwal, N Sitaram Prasad and others, Kripal inspected the tracks at the incident spot and later the mangled cabin of the MMTS train.

Kripal also sought information from officials about the surveillance cameras that captured the collision from the coach-cleaning area near the station. The investigators had already seized the footage.

Kripal might meet railway officials at the divisional railway manager’s conference hall in Secunderabad on Thursday to collect more information from them.

Loco pilot still on ventilator

The loco pilot, L Chandrashekar, who was critically injured in the collision, continues to remain critical. According to the doctors at Care Hospital, Nampally, he was on ventilator and round-the-clock dialysis support.

Chandrashekar received multiple trauma injuries, haemorrhagic shock and sustained kidney injuries that prompted doctors to put him on 24-hour dialysis. While on his way to the hospital, Chandrashekar also suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was revived through CPR.

Five victims, who were also admitted to the hospital with multiple fractures, were stable and have underwent reconstructive surgeries.

The patients include Saajid Abdur Rasheed Shaik, P Shekhar, Raj Kumar, P Balaeshwarama and Mohd Ibrahim Ali. A five-year-old girl, Sushmita, who was brought to the hospital with minor tissue injuries, was treated at the outpatient wing and discharged on the same day.

