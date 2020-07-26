Railways bids adieu to dak messengers as mode of communication

By | Published: 10:52 am

New Delhi: The Railway Board has issued an order to stop using dak messengers as a mode of communication to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment-related expenditure, B Majamdar, joint secretary, Railway Board said.

“As a measure to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment-related expenditure, the board has desired that all discussions amongst officials of railways /PUS /railway board should invariably be held over video conferencing. Accordingly, booking of personal messenger/dak messenger should be stopped immediately,” the order read.

“Compliance with the above should be ensured, as it would lead to significant savings in allowances, stationery, fax etc,” it said.