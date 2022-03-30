Railways executing 16 projects in Telangana: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: The Railways is carrying out a total 16 projects (nine new lines and seven doubling) costing Rs 31,281 crore for 2,495 km length falling fully/partly in Telangana which are under different stages of planning/ approval/ execution. Of this, 155 km length of nine new line projects at a cost of Rs 3,338 crore and 53 km length of seven doubling projects at an expenditure of Rs 3,081 crore have been commissioned till March 2021.

In response to a question raised by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the average budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works in the State between 2014 and 2019 was Rs 1,110 crore per year.

The budget allocations for these projects were enhanced to Rs 2,056 crore in 2019-20, which was then increased to Rs 2,602 crore in financial year 2020-21. The highest ever budget allocation of Rs 2,486 crore was made for these projects for financial year 2021-22.

During 2014-21, 321 km sections (177 km New line and 144 km Doubling) falling fully/partly in Telangana have been commissioned at an average rate 45.86 km per year, which is 164 per cent more than average commissioning during 2009-14( 17.4 km per year). Further, 355 Nos. of ROBs/RUBs have been constructed in Telangana from 2014 upto till date, while another 105 ROBs/RUBs are under construction/pending in the State. These ROBs/RUBs are in various stages of planning, design and development in consultation with the State government.

The union Minister said the Centre was taking all efforts to expedite the completion of these projects, notwithstanding various factors like land acquisition and cost sharing by the States, forest and other statutory clearances from the relevant authorities, geological and topographical conditions among others. Further, he informed that a total 27 railway stations were developed under Adarsh Station Scheme in Telangana till date.

