Railways, SCCL pacts for new target

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways which held discussions with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on coal loading in the peak season and distribution to the various power plants, has decided to load around 40 rakes per day up to March 31, 2020 and supply coal to various power plants like TSGENCO, APGENCO, KPCL, MAHAGENCO and NTPC.

During a high level meeting held on Thursday, K Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager, SCR and N Sridhar Chairman & Managing Director, SCCL, decided to supply the rakes to cement industries, captive power plants and sponge iron units as per the requirement.

A detailed discussion took place on modalities of coal supply, demand situation for coal. Both the SCR and SCCL agreed to have close co-ordination to maximize the productivity of loading and dispatch in order to achieve the respective targets, according to a press release.

