Railways starts thermal screening of passengers in running train

Thiruvanathpuram: Amid the novel coronavirus scare (COVID-19), the railways has started screening passengers on running trains with the help of the Kerala government.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the national transporter officials have started the screening of passengers inside the trains in Thiruvanathpuram.

The official said that the work of screening the passengers with thermal devices have been started with the help of state government.

The official said that the railway officials are also clearing the doubts of people on COVID-19.

In New Delhi, meanwhile, the railways has set up a help desk to check the temperature of the passengers.

The railways has also put sanitisers near the waiting lounge.

On Sunday, as a precautionary measure, railways decided to remove the curtains from the air conditioned coaches and decided not to provide blankets to the passengers travelling in AC coaches.

The railways also instructed the officials to disinfect the train coaches at proper frequency and clean the taps, pantry, toilets on regular intervals.

The Union Health Ministry said till Sunday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India were 110, including the foreign nationals. The total number of patients freed from the coronavirus has reached 13 in the country.

There has been two deaths because of COVID-19 in India.