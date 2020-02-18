Railways to complete MMTS Phase II soon, says Piyush Goyal

By | Published: 3:04 pm

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Railway Ministry would complete Phase II of the MMTS project soon and requested the State government to release its share on a priority basis.

Speaking after dedicating a host of infrastructure and passenger facilities to the public here, he said urged the State government to aid the Ministry in acquiring land for the project and also release its share.

Listing out a series of projects that were taken up in Telangana, he said the Ministry had allocated more than Rs.2,000 crore for the projects in Telangana for year 2020-21.

When Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was also present at the programme, said the Centre was giving more priority to North instead of South India in taking up projects, Goyal denied this, saying that the NDA government was giving priority to all States.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy and others were also present.

