Railways to operate special trains to transport stranded persons

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday allowed the movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded at various places by special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways. The decision was taken two days after the government approved their movement through buses to transport them from one state to another.

The order came as lockdown 2.0 is to end on May 3. These people are those who have been stranded at various places in different states due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown that is in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning of the first phase of restriction from March 24 midnight.

After the end of the first 21-day lockdown the restriction was extended for another 19 days till May 3. Considering the problems being faced by these stranded people, the Home Ministry issued the order mentioning that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with state and Union Territories (UTs) for the movement of the stranded people.

The order issued to all states and the UTs as well as ministries informs that the Ministry of Railways will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at stations, platforms and within the trains. The rest of the conditions stipulated for movement of persons will continue to apply to such movements, the order said.

In the April 29 order, all the states and UTs were directed to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The moving persons will be screened. On arrival at the destination, such persons will be assessed by the state health authorities and put under home quarantine unless the assessment requires keeping them under institutional quarantine.

They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, they are encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored.