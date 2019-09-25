Rain batters Hyderabad; more in store

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Water clogged roads, long traffic snarls, commuters cursing their fate, and rain gods who appeared to be least bothered of the chaos down on the roads summed up Tuesday evening in Hyderabad.

With the clouds opening up late afternoon, and showing no signs of relenting even well past midnight, the situation on the city’s roads, already battered by the monsoon, went out of control in most areas, with sheets of muddy water making the boundaries of road and pavement vague.

Civic authorities pressed emergency teams into action at several points to clear water logging, but the continuing rains proved to be a tough challenge.

Heavy rains lashed the State, including Hyderabad city, over the last 24 hours, resulting in inundation of several areas. More rains are expected across the State for next two days.

With an active Southwest Monsoon, heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the districts of Nizamabad, Siddipet, Mancherial, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Khammam and Medchal Malkajgiri. Light to moderate rain occurred in many places across the State including Hyderabad.

According to data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) at around 7 pm on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded at Chimanpalle in Nizamabad district. Kannepalli in Mancherial district and Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received a rainfall of 8 cm each. In Hyderabad, Tirumalagiri received the highest rainfall of 6 cm. Sudden downpour on Tuesday evening left the motorists in lurch as roads were flooded with rain water. GHMC and police officials swung into action to clear the drainages and ensure smooth flow of traffic respectively.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains for next two days, under the influence of a trough running upto southwest of Madhya Pradesh across Vidarbha from an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood. “As a result, heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Mulugu, Mahbubnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khamam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy,” the officials said.

