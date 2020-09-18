Rain bounty in Telangana recharges groundwater

State gets 40 per cent excess rainfall upto August end compared to the rainfall during the corresponding period in 2019

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The 2020-21 water year has been particularly good for Telangana with the State receiving 40 per cent excess rainfall upto August end compared to the rainfall during the corresponding period in 2019. Out of the 33 districts in the State, 23 districts have reported excess rainfall, 10 received normal rainfall with no district in deficit. Out of 589 mandals, 370 received excess rainfall, 193 received normal rainfall and only 26 have reported deficit rainfall.

Rainfall is the principal source for groundwater recharge in the State. The State, as a whole received 830.50mm of rainfall till August 31, against normal rainfall of 592.60mm. The south-west monsoon dumped 79 per cent of the rainfall, while the north-east accounted for 14 per cent and the remaining by rains during other seasons.

Groundwater increase amounts to 310 tmc

The State Ground Water Department, which monitors the groundwater level with the help of 957 piezometers, reported that the average groundwater level in the State rose by an encouraging 4.80 metres with the net increase in groundwater during August 2020 amounting to 310 tmc. The analysis reveals that the average groundwater level in the State during August-2020 was 6.35 metres below ground level (mbgl), a healthy rise compared to 11.15 mbgl during the corresponding month in 2019, showing a rise of 4.80 metres.

KLIS Command Area

In the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) command area, increase in groundwater levels was found in south eastern parts of Nizamabad, eastern Kamareddy, entire Rajanna Sircilla, central and eastern Siddipet and most of the Bhongir districts.

Water level of 10-15 mbgl occupied 34 per cent of the KLIS command area, 15-20 mbgl occupied 13 per cent area and more than 20 mbgl occupied 10 per cent of the area. In comparison it was 26 per cent, 31 per cent and 33 per cent respectively in the month of August 2019. The Ground Water department says that the deep water level areas reduced drastically by almost 41 per cent.

Decadal Averages

Water levels during the month of August, 2020, when compared to the decadal average of August (2010-2019) water levels, shows a rise in 531 mandals and fall in 58 mandals. Rise of up to 0.5 m was observed in 20 mandals, 0.5-1 m in 32 mandals, 1-2 m in 66 mandals and greater than 2 m in 413 mandals in parts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial (except eastern), Nizamabad, Peddapally, Nirmal, Jagitial, Sircilla, Warangal(U), Warangal(R) Karimnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Jangaon, parts of Kamareddy, Yadadri, Mahabubnagar, parts of Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Jogulamba, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy districts.

The fall when compared to decadal average of August up to 0.5 m was observed in 10 mandals, 0.5-1 m in 6 mandals, 1-2 m in 9 mandals and greater than 2 m in 33 mandals in western and eastern part of Kamareddy, western and eastern part of Nizamabad, Sangareddy, parts of Jayashankar, Rangareddy (northern), Medak (western and southern), Medchal (eastern) districts .The dynamic change in groundwater storage during the season is estimated at 518 tmc.

