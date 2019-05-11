Rain brings relief in Telangana, but causes loss

By | Published: 1:50 am 1:57 am

Hyderabad: At least two persons were killed when lightning struck them as thunderstorms lashed certain parts of Telangana even as some areas continued to get baked under a heat wave during the day on Saturday.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave prevailed over several districts with temperatures ranging between 40oC and 45oC in most parts of the State. Khammam registered the day’s high at 45.6oC while the lowest temperature was recorded at Hanamkonda at 40.5oC.

Towards late afternoon and evening, strong thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and hail, struck some isolated areas of the State. In Warangal Rural district, a 43-year-old shepherd, Manda Rajaiah, of Guddeluguapally village of Duggondi mandal, was killed after being struck by lightning. He was out tending to his sheep when he was caught in the thunderstorm. Police said Rajaiah is survived by his wife and two children.

A fisherman from Chintalapalli village in Mogulapalli mandal of Jayshankar Bhupalapalli was also killed after being struck by lightning while on his way back from work. He was identified as 45-year-old Raja Komuru.

Meanwhile, several parts of erstwhile Warangal district, including Khanapuram mandal, Kothaguda mandal, Mogullapally mandal, Palakurthy, Devaruppula and Kodakandla, and many areas in Mahabubabad district witnessed hailstorm and thundershowers.

In Mahbubabad district, officials said 25 sheep belonging to three shepherds were killed in lightning strikes when thunderstorms lashed Mahabubabad, Gudur and Kesamudram mandals. The sheep, which were grazing, were killed in Redyala village of Mahabubabad mandal. Reports from Gudur mandal said strong winds damaged several electricity poles, resulting in power supply disruptions.

In Nagarkurnool district, a bull died after being struck by lightning in Macharla village of Amrabad mandal. Gala Balaiah, a farmer, witnessed the incident when he went to his field to feed his bulls. He said the bull was worth at least Rs 50,000. Reports of strong rain were also received from Amrabad and Mannanur villages.

Khammam district also witnessed thunderstorms. Trees were uprooted and tin roofs of some houses were blown away due to high-speed winds in Karepally, Kamepally, Kusumanchi and Tirumalayapalem. Similar conditions were reported from Tekulapalli, Gundala and Yellandu mandals of Kothagudem district too.

At Sajjalabodu village of Gundala, three cows were electrocuted when power distribution lines snapped and fell on them following gusty winds. Palair MLA K Upender Reddy asked officials to assess the situation and submit a report on the loss caused by the rains in his constituency.

IMD said similar mixed weather — heat wave and thunderstorms — can be expected in Telangana on Sunday.

