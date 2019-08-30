Rain disrupts life in Khammam

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Khammam: Many parts in erstwhile Khammam received moderate to heavy rains on Friday.

The district headquarters of Khammam and Kothagudem received heavy rainfall during the evening hours. Many low lying areas and roads were inundated by rain water leading to disruption of traffic flow in Khammam.

Vehicle riders stayed away from the roads as thick sheets of water stood on the road in areas like three town area, bus stand area and others. The rainfall also led to power shutdown for some time in Khammam.

Similarly, vehicular traffic was disrupted at Kothagudem as a pool of water stood under railway under bridge on MG road, the main road in the town. Enkoor in Khammam and Sujathanagar in Kothagudem district also received rain.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter