Rain favours increase in metro patronage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On an evening when rains lashed the city and disrupted road traffic, over 2.89 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro services on Friday creating a new record in terms of patronage. This patronage surpassed the earlier highest patronage of 2.80 lakh passengers recorded on June 7. With a total footfall of 3.06 lakh, Hyderabad Metro continues to break its records.

Smart card passengers have overtaken the ticket holders, which has been the trend for the last two weeks. This indicates more regular passengers, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

On Friday night, Hitec City and other Metro stations were abuzz with passengers. The average patronage during week days was 2.65 lakh commuters and during weekends it has been hovering around 2.10 lakh as of now. Apart from a host of facilities at Metro stations, operating shuttle buses and last mile connectivity services has helped in increasing patronage in the Metro, officials said.

Energisation

Meanwhile, with the energisation of overhead traction wires likely from July 1, efforts were being intensified to launch Metro operations on JBS-MGBS route and extension of services till Raidurg on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route.

The energisation of overhead traction wires paves way for ensuring power supply for taking up electrification works at different stations on the JBS-MGBS route and extension of services till Raidurg.

The HMR is planning to commence the Metro services on the JBS-MGBS route by October or November this year and extend the services till Raidurg from August and energisation of overhead traction wires is a significant development towards this.

Before commencing the trial runs, functioning of overhead electrical lines and other components were checked using a cantilever maintenance vehicle (CMV) followed by mandatory trial runs.

In a notification, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited cautioned that after energisation, the overhead traction lines shall be treated as live and no unauthorized person shall approach or work in the proximity of the overhead lines.

