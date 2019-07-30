Rain-fed crops’ farming picks up in Telangana

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The area under oil seed crops and pulse crops is close to normal, thanks to the normal rainfall received in a major part of State in July.

So is the case with cotton, sowing of which was completed in 16,29,259 hectares as against the season’s normal of 17, 24,982 hectares covering 94 per cent.

So far as coarse grains including paddy were concerned, the area covered so far was 64 per cent of the normal as on Tuesday, according to officials. Jowar and maize covered 75 per cent and 63 per cent of their normal cultivation area respectively.

The actual area under maize crop in the State is over 3.17 lakh hectares as against the normal area of 5.01 lakh hectares. Soyabean crop is cultivated on 1,67,343 hectares as against the normal of 2,10,203 hectares (80 per cent).

Only 2.68 lakh hectares of area has been covered under paddy so far. It is likely to reach the normal of 9.65 lakh hectares by the by the end of August, according to officials.

The paddy transplantation is expected to pick up in a big way in first week of August. A majority of irrigation projects on both Godavari and Krishna basins have started receiving copious inflows holding out hope for the Kharif ayacut farmers all over.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture, C Partha Sarathi said sowing was completed in some 97 per cent to 99 per cent of the rain-fed crop area. Crops such as cotton, soyabean, red gram and maize are the major rain-fed crops and their prospects are more or less good. It is not late for transplantation of paddy under the irrigation sources.

