Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Even after the withdrawal of southwest monsoon, rains continue to lash different parts of the city almost on daily basis, especially during the afternoons.

Till 8 pm on Tuesday, BHEL recorded highest amount of rainfall of 28.5 mm on Tuesday followed by Rajendrangar (23 mm), Charminar (22.5 mm) and Saidabad (21.3 mm), according to Telangana State Development Society.

Due to trough in easterly over southern peninsular India and wind confluence over the region, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the State during most days of this week. This would be accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning at a few places.

The India Meteorological department’s weather forecast looks at heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places over Telangana while thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur is some parts.

