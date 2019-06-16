Rain likely to play spoilsport in the Manchester showdown

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: It is yet another India versus Pakistan World Cup battle. The atmosphere at Manchester would be electrifying. There will be emotions and tremendous pressure. The spectators, either at the venue or in front of the television sets, will be on the edge of their seats. After all, the arch-rivals will be meeting in a World Cup match where India has an enviable record of winning all the six matches in the encounters between the two neighbours. Pakistan beat India in the Champions Trophy finals two years ago but India avenged that defeat in the Asia Cup match at Dubai. Virat Kohli’s men have the edge what is coined as mother of all battles on Sunday.

Given the recent heightened tension between the two countries, the media has gone overboard for the Sunday’s clash. There were aggressive promotions both in India and Pakistan prompting Indian tennis star Sania Mirza to blast the advertisements that have been on the air since the last few days. “Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border? seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!! (sic),” Sania tweeted.

The offensive has continued and legendary Bishan Singh Bedi in his tweet asked the media to restrain the tone. “India vs Pakistan anywhere is a match tailor made fr Media n both Countries to go berserk 1st w/pre match build up & then w/endless post-mortem of the result..makes one wonder when are we really going to grow up..& start taking sport Sportingly..!!! Here in the city, clubs and big hotels are all gearing up for the big occasion. The roads on Sunday will be deserted even as there is a threat of rain that could ruin the match at Manchester. It is very likely that the match maybe affected by rain, as light showers are predicted in the second half. The Manchester weather report for June 16 reports light showers.

Former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju, who is a commentator for Telugu Star Sports, said any India-Pakistan match, particularly World Cup, evokes excitement and emotions. Raju, who played in two World Cups in 1992 and 1996, spoke of what goes through a player’s mind on eve of any Pakistan match. “The India-Pakistan match brings the best out of any player. It is always better to be cool and calm. The relations between the teams are cordial although at times there could be heated banter on the field. I remember the two incidents which became memorable. In 1992 in Melbourne, Javed Miandad’s monkey jump in front of Kiran More or Aamir Sohail’s pointing towards the boundary after hitting a boundary off Venkatesh Prasad, who eventually took his wicket. These are part and parcel of the game.’’

Triple Olympian N Mukesh Kumar, the arch-rivalry between India and Pakistan is not confined to cricket only but there is intensity in hockey matches. “I remember I had sleepless nights on eve of the match. To add our tension, people would not leave us in washrooms also. ‘We ha to beat Pakistan, we don’t mind losing to any other team’… It bordered on the height of craziness.’’ In fact, former international Noel David, who went to Pakistan with India A team in 1993, even witnessed the frenzy crowd at Rawalapindi in a hockey match between the two countries. “It was crazy stuff.’’ As the two nations square off on Sunday, will the rain have the final laugh? So how is the `josh’ for this massive clash?

