Rain may increase inflows in Medigadda barrage

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Medigadda barrage, the primary water holding structure of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, is expected to receive increased inflows in a day or two with reports of rain in the upper reaches of the Godavari river in Maharashtra.

According to the project’s engineer-in-chief N Venkateshwarulu, the current inflows at Medigadda were at about 800 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs. But, if the rains are good in the upstream areas of the river in Maharashtra, expected inflows may increase to between 8,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs sometime on Thursday, he said.

The Medigadda barrage is designed to hold 16 TMCft of water and the project was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 21.

