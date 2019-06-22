Rain plays spoilsport

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: The HCA A1 Division three-day league match between Income Tax and R Dayanad ended in a draw after play was not possible on Day Three due to wet outfield.

Chasing 339 runs for win, R Dayanand team had finished Day Two at 91/3, requiring another 248 runs. Income Tax bagged three points after securing a first innings lead of 14 runs.

Brief Scores: Income Tax 82 & 325/9 decl in 69 overs (P Akshath Reddy 113, B Sandeep 92, MA Shanmukha 5/53) drew with R Dayanand 68 & 91/3 in 19 overs (Vigneshwar N 50no).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter