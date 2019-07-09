Rain plays spoilsport in Manchester

By | Published: 8:41 pm 8:43 pm

Manchester: As expected rain played spoilsport in the India-New Zealand semi-final against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday. New Zealand reached 211-5 off 46.1 overs at that stage.

Ross Taylor was 67 not out and Tom Latham three not out when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to take the players off the field. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had earlier made 67 after winning the toss, with Jasprit Bumrah (1-25 off eight overs) leading a disciplined India bowling attack.

Options:

There is an additional two hours’ playing time in which to complete the match on Tuesday and a reserve day has also been scheduled for Wednesday.

If New Zealand’s innings concludes on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs, the 46-over target for India would be 237.

Revised targets: If NZ don’t bat again due to rain – 46 overs – 237 runs, 40 overs – 223 runs, 35 overs – 209 runs, 30 overs – 192 runs, 25 overs – 172 runs.

If India’s innings is reduced to 20 overs, their target would be 148.

But the reserve day will only come into operation if the minimum 20 overs-per-side match needed for a result under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected games cannot be finished on Tuesday.

In that case, the match would continue Wednesday from where it left off rather be re-started.

If there is no play even on Wednesday, then India qualify to the final on a better run-rate than New Zealand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter