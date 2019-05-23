Met forecast few spells of rain in some parts of Telangana

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: Some good news to denizens who have been struggling with extreme weather conditions for the last several weeks in the city.

The prevalent hot and humid weather in the city is likely to make way for a few spells of rain and thundershower in the coming days, according to forecasts from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad and Skymetweather, the weather website.

In fact, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and other neighbouring districts can expect cloudy weather conditions and possibly thunderstorms till this month-end. Extensive cloud cover and thunderstorms, however, are expected to build towards the evening while day time temperatures will continue to hover between 41 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius till this month-end.

According to Skymetweather, there is a low pressure area that is extending from south Chhattisgarh till south of Karnataka across Telangana and even Rayalseema. As a result, rains and thundershowers can be expected across the State and even in parts of Rayalseema in the next 48 hours. The weather forecasting website said that isolated rains are also likely to happen in southern districts of the State.

Rain deficient

According to IMD-Hyderabad, the daytime temperature on Thursday was 42 degree Celsius with humidity hovering close to 50 per cent. The IMD in its forecast said that in the next two days, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur towards evening or in the night with maximum temperatures remaining close to 42 degree Celsius.

At present, according to Skymetweather, Hyderabad and other neighbouring districts in the State are running rain deficient and only a few good spells of rains have occurred in Hyderabad in the last few days.