Rain showers expected during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Manchester: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Sunday is likely to get disrupted due to rain showers in Manchester, predicted Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service.

The only silver lining is that the rain may only interrupt match for a few hours, which could make the toss very crucial.

At present, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Manchester are hovering at 12 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius, respectively, with light south, south-westerly breeze. The region is expected to receive light rains between 2 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

The two countries are scheduled to go head-to-head in Manchester at 3 pm today.

Till now, India, which is currently in the top half of the score chart, has won two matches and had one no result, while Pakistan has won only one and lost two with one no result.