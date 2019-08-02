Rain slows down life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Widespread and incessant rains, lashing the city since Thursday night, threw normal life out of gear, with the showers showing no sign of abating. Waking up to overnight rains, denizens on Friday coped with the varying moods of the rains that ranged from slight drizzle to downpour, without reprieve. As the sun struggled to pierce through a thick blanket of clouds that hung over the city, wet and chilly weather prevailed through the day.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society shows that Madhapur recorded a rainfall of 26 mm till 5 pm on Friday followed by RC Puram with 23.3 mm and Patancheru 22.3 mm. The average rainfall recorded by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday was 15.2 mm. It said the southwest monsoon was vigorous over Telangana and that heavy rain was likely at isolated places during the next two days.

According to IMD, the impact of incessant rains was such that in two days the deficit rainfall in Hyderabad came down from 26 per cent to 20 per cent as on Friday morning. Private weather forecast agency Skymet Weather said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh, moderate to heavy rains were occurring over Telangana.

Traffic

The incessant rains threw traffic out of gear in most parts of the city. At major junctions such as Liberty Circle, Khairatabad junction, Paradise circle, Punjagutta circle, Uppal X Roads and others, vehicles moved at snail’s pace all day.

According to commuters, it took nearly an hour from Secunderabad to reach Punjagutta as vehicles were stuck on roads and at junctions. Similar were the woes on the busy IT corridor as most of the stretches had vehicles stopping and moving at a slow pace. Traffic police personnel at many points had a tough time regulating traffic through waterlogged stretches.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) emergency teams were on their toes attending to calls on water stagnation, and officials continued to monitor the situation throughout the day.

