Rains across Telangana, deficit down to 25 per cent

Hyderabad: Monsoon continues to smile upon Telangana as incessant rains were witnessed for the third consecutive day in many places across the State.

Due to widespread rain, the deficit has come down considerably from 36 per cent to 25 per cent. While the State witnessed an average rainfall of 20.02 cm against normal rainfall of 31.72 cm as on July 24, it had received an average rainfall of 25.53 cm against normal rainfall of 34.16 cm as on Sunday since June 1.

During the past 48 hours, the intensity of rains was more over central and northern areas of the State as compared to the southern parts. Heavy rain occurred in isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally with Manuguru and Ashwapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recording the highest rainfall of 9 cm each, followed by Gundala and Pinapaka in the district with 8 cm each.

Most parts of the erstwhile Warangal district, including Warangal city, experienced continuous downpour for the last three days. However, no untoward incidents have been reported so far. Bheemunipadam waterfall in Mahabubabad district and Bogatha waterfall in Mulugu district are receiving good inflows due to incessant rains.

In the erstwhile Nalgonda district, people confined to their homes due to light showers on Sunday being a holiday. The drizzle continued throughout the day in several locations, including Munugode, Kattangur, Shaligowraram, Kethepally, Nampally, Nalgonda and Nidmanoor mandals in Nalgonda district. In Suryapet district, showers were reported in Jajireddygudem, Nagaram, Suryapet mandals on the day.

Moderate rainfall was recorded in erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday. Due to incessant rains, mining of coal was stalled in underground mines in Srirampur, Mandamarri and Bellampalli Areas. However, farmers expressed happiness over the showers as they can begin sowing operations. They had not commenced agriculture activities following scanty rainfall and the prolonged dry spell registered in the district so far.

For the first time after commencement of rainy season, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) started receiving inflows in the last two days. On Sunday morning, the project received 380 cusecs. Currently, water levels in the project are at just 5.4 tmcft against 15.93 tmcft on July 28 last year.

In erstwhile Khammam district, floodwater reached Taliperu reservoir in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The officials opened 21 gates and released 84,000 cusecs of water into the Godavari river in the evening hours on Sunday. Due to continuous rains, the water level in the river at Bhadrachalam kept increasing, and at 6 pm on Sunday, the water level was at 15 feet. The first warning will be signalled at 43 feet.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the rains were a result of the low-pressure area lying over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of Odisha. Further, a cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 km and gradually tilting southwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next two-three days. “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over the State, while light to moderate rain or thundershowers will occur at many places across the State over next 48 hours,” the officials said.

