Rains affect normal life in Khammam

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Many mandals in erstwhile Khammam have witnessed light to rather heavy rainfall since morning hours of Tuesday.

The rains accompanied by thunders and lighting have disrupted the normal life and many low lying areas were inundated. Thick sheets of water stood on main roads causing inconvenience to vehicle riders.

Julurupad, Enkoor and Kusumanchi mandals in Khammam district and Aswaraopet mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district witnessed rather heavy fall. Madhira, Vemsoor, Thallada, Karepally, Kamepally mandals in Khammam witnessed light to moderate rainfall.

Similarly light to moderate rainfall was seen in Chunchupalli, Yellandu, Dammapet, Chandrugonda, Sujathanagar, Burgampahad, Paloncha, Laxmidevipally, Annapureddypalle mandals in Kothagudem. The district headquarters of Khammam and Kothagudem also received light rain and the weather remained cloudy all through the day in majority mandals in both the districts.

