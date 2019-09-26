Rains batter Hyderabad for second day; throws life out of gear

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: There was no respite from the battering on Wednesday as well, with heavy rains lashing the city for the second day on the trot, throwing life out of gear.

After the heavy pounding on Tuesday, the skies opened up in the evening on Wednesday. Such was the intensity that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) appealed to the citizens not to step out of their houses or offices for a couple of hours. Till 8 pm, Srinagar Colony recorded the highest rainfall of 54.3 mm in the city, followed by Khairatabad, which received 53.8 mm, and Asifnagar with 53 mm rainfall.

Punjagutta flyover flooded

The Punjagutta flyover was flooded and vehicles had to pass through knee-deep water. Motorists had to drive in the flooded streets in many areas across the city and employees returning home were stranded in different areas. A tree got uprooted near the Assembly.

A severe traffic jam being reported at Nagarjuna Circle. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan rushed to the spot and pulled up the management of a wines outlet for blocking the passage with unauthorised parking. Police were directed to immediately clear the unauthorised parking.

Cyberabad Traffic cops appeal

Due to water stagnation, the Cyberabad Traffic Police appealed to motorists to avoid the IIIT-H Junction road and take alternative route via Nanakramguda Rotary to reach Gachibowli. Similar was the situation from COD to Neeru’s Junction due to water-logging. The Traffic police urged motorists to avoid the stretch.

GHMC teams

The GHMC has deployed 384 Monsoon teams and 13 disaster teams. It cleared 82 water stagnation points and 12 uprooted trees at different areas. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel saved two lives, who were stranded in the heavy flow of water, officials said.

The Mayor monitored the situation from the Command Control Room at the GHMC head office and also the relief measures being taken up by the Traffic police, HMWS&SB, Fire Department and Revenue officials. The DRF personnel were instructed to be alert at the 195 water logging points identified across the city.

Corporator stages protest

Demanding early completion of road works, Hayathnagar Corporator S Thirumal Reddy staged a protest at Sushma Sainagar by sitting in a puddle on the road leading to Green Meadows. Contractors had dug up the stretch leading to Green Meadows Highway approach road and left the work midway. The entire street was flooded with rainwater.

Metro sees heavy rush, runs late

Complaints of Metro services running late by over 40 minutes on the LB Nagar-Miyapur poured in from commuters on Wednesday evening.

According to Metro officials, the services were running as normal, save for a few trains. Around 7.15 pm, some trains were running late due to heavy rains and cautious manual driving by train operators. Further, officials informed that there was heavy rush in Metro trains and there was a slight delay in boarding and de-boarding by passengers.

TSSPDCL sets up 25 disaster management teams

The TSSPDCL has set up 25 disaster management teams to take up repair and restoration works immediately.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy instructed the officials deployed in South zone, Secunderabad and Cyber City to be on alert as the rain intensity was high in these regions. Instructions were issued to officials to conduct extensive patrolling in low lying areas. Reddy urged residents to stay alert to avoid any untoward incident due to rainwater flooding cellars and marooning electricity panels.

Citizens can lodge complaints over special control rooms: 73820-72104, 73820-72106, 73820-71574, 1912 and 100.

Applause for caring cops

Hyderabad: They not only safeguard the city from criminals but also stand as a support system to citizens during natural disasters. The police force was among the first to be on the ground lending all help to the citizens.

Right from Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy tweeting about the sudden rains and asking citizens to stay alert to City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar’s tweet requesting citizens to travel safely apart from assuring them that the roads would be cleared soon, the entire police force was on the job.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat there at NMDC Colony in Malkajgiri supervising relief works at the waterlogging points at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Several senior police officials and the police force, including the Traffic Deparment, were on the ground through the night monitoring the situation and helping citizens commute safely to their homes.

The actions of the police are garnering applause from various quarters, with pictures and videos of police personnel active on the ground being shared widely on social media.

Flights diverted

Hyderabad: Three flights that were bound to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were diverted to Bengaluru airport on Wednesday due to the inclement weather in the city.

Two GoAir flights from Lucknow and Bengaluru to Hyderabad and one IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Hyderabad were diverted to Bengaluru. All three flights returned to Hyderabad later in the evening.

Meanwhile, a SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Shirdi was diverted to RGIA because of the weather conditions in Shirdi.

Hussain Sagar full to the brim

Hyderabad: According to GHMC officials, the water level in Hussain Sagar has reached the full tank level (FTL) of 513.70 metres. However, officials said there was nothing to worry as Hussain Sagar was designed in a way that an additional 1.5 metre of water can flow above the Maximum Water Level of 514.91 metres.

The GHMC Lakes Division is constantly monitoring the water levels in the lake. Since 6 am on Wednesday, the inflows were slowly declining, a senior GHMC official said.

Traffic comes to a halt at IT hub

Hyderabad: Traffic movement was disrupted for several hours for the second consecutive day in the IT corridor following heavy rains on Wednesday evening.

Motorists continued to face problems for the second day on the trot in spite of the Cyberabad traffic police and GHMC monsoon relief teams working continuously to tackle the situation. Vehicles moved at a bumper-to-bumper pace at Biodiversity Circle, Gachibowli Road, Q-City and Gopanapally among other areas.

Meanwhile, several startups operating out of the IT hub re-scheduled office hours fearing traffic jams. Employees were asked to come and leave early.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy advised citizens to dial 100 seeking help in case of any vehicle breakdown or for any other help.

Balapur gets marooned, Sabitha Indra Reddy promises all help

Hyderabad: Around 200 families in four colonies in Balapur were literally marooned after heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs on Tuesday night.

The excess water from Talacheruvu and Mantralacheruvu started entering the colonies, inundating their roads and almost cutting them off from the rest of the city.

By the time they saw the water gushing into their houses late in the night, the entire area was inundated up to knee-deep level, forcing the families to stay inside their houses. Children could not go to school on Wednesday. Household articles were also damaged.

Nikhilanagar, Satya Sai Nagar, Dasari Narayana Rao Nagar and Kamalanagar were badly affected. Residents said water from Talacheruvu and Mantralacheruvu entered their colonies as there was no proper way to let out the excess water from the two water bodies.

Another reason for the inundation was the illegal construction activity on the nalas that blocked the free flow of rainwater, they said.

Civic officials from the Meerpet Municipal Corporation swung into action and carried out relief measures. They demolished the illegal constructions on the nalas to ensure free flow of rainwater. They also opened covers of manholes to facilitate smooth passage of water into drains.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the colonies and promised that necessary steps would be taken to prevent inundation of residential areas in future. A separate pipeline would be laid at a cost of over Rs 123 crore to allow water from Talacheruvu and Mantralacheruvu to directly flow into the Musi river. Work in this regard would be started soon, she said.

Flooding kills 5,000 fowl

Hyderabad: Close to 5,000 fowl died after rainwater entered a poultry farm at Babaguda in Shamirpet on Tuesday night.

A tenant farmer, A Srisailam, had taken the poultry farm located in a low-lying area on lease. Owing to heavy rain, water from a nearby nala entered the farm resulting in the death of 5,000 birds.

Srisailam said the birds died due to flooding of the farm overnight and requested the government to help him financially to recover from the loss.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district veterinary officer T Vijaya Sekhar Reddy said the loss could be of around Rs 5 lakh and added that a detailed report would be sent to the government for taking necessary steps.

Highest rain in several decades

Hyderabad: The torrential rain witnessed from Tuesday till Wednesday morning has apparently broken some old records. While the average rainfall was 75 mm for the entire city, the rainfall of 132 mm in Trimulgherry, 130.8 mm in Malkajgiri, 127 mm in Uppal, etc., was the highest in several decades, IMD officials said.

The September record, for rains in 24 hours, was 153.2 mm on September 27, 1908, the day of the infamous Musi River flood. The all-time record for highest rainfall in 24 hours was 241.5 mm on August 24, 2000. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on the unusual rains, saying “We are witnessing the highest-ever rainfall in September in over 100 plus years!”

He also thanked the ‘hardworking and dedicated teams’ of GHMC, City Police, TSSPDCL, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police and so on, for working towards restoring normalcy through the night.

3 die in rain-related mishaps

Hyderabad: Three people lost their lives during the torrential rains in the city from Tuesday.

One person died and his friend was injured when they accidentally fell into an open nala at Adarsh Nagar near Nagole in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is suspected that they were in an inebriated condition when they fell into the nala. Prem Kumar (28), a labourer, and his maternal uncle Rama Krishna (40), both from Pochampally village, had come to the city for dinner and a liquor party.

“As they failed to get any transportation, they started walking in the rain. When they came near the open nala in Adarsh Nagar, they slipped and fell inside,” police said, adding that Rama Krishna managed to come out but Prem Kumar was swept away in the water for about 100 metres due to the heavy inflow in the nala. Though residents managed to pull him out, he had died by then.

In another incident, Adam Mark Jordan (23) was electrocuted in Madhapur around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Jordan, a native of West Bengal, worked for a fitness centre in Kondapur. He was returning on his bicycle when the mishap occurred. Madhapur police said due to heavy downpour, the lane he took was waterlogged. He stepped on an iron rod on the ground, which was in direct contact with the electric wire, and suffered a shock. He died on the spot. The wire came down because branches of a tree, cut by the owner of an under-construction building, fell on it. A case was booked against the owner, the police said.

In the third incident, Mansoora Begum (71) died after a wall of her house collapsed on her at Mahmood Nagar in Kishanbagh on Wednesday night. Police said due to incessant rains, the wall had absorbed rainwater and collapsed. The Bahadurpura police are investigating.

