Rains bring cheer to farmers of Siddipet

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:08 am

Siddipet: Water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and heavy rainfall during the current monsoon have filled over 100 check dams to the brim, which would eventually benefit the farmers in Siddipet district.

As many as 101 check dams constructed across major streams – Kudavelly Vagu, Peddavagu, Siddipet Vagu, Haldi Vagu- in the district, have been overflowing as the Irrigation Deartment has released water into Siddipet Vagu and Kudavelly Vagu from Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar reservoirs respectively.

Meanwhile, the district also witnessed relatively heavy rain during the first two months of monsoon. With an aim to to store the rainwater, the State government built as many as 103 check dams across these four major streams. There are 300 other check dams that were built over minor streams across the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Irrigation Officer V Srinivas said they do maintain the data of major check dams in the district. Almost all the check dams built across Peddavagu, Siddipet Vagu and Kudavelly Vagu barring a few across Hadli Vagu were overflowing. These check dams play a crucial role in irrigation besides recharging ground water table.

With an aim to make these four streams flow the round the year and keep the check dams filled with Godavari water, the KLIS was designed in such a way that the water from canals of Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar will flow down into Siddipet Vagu and Kudavelly Vagu.

While the water from Ranganayaka Sagar canal was released into Siddipet Vagu during the May after filling Narsapur irrigation tank, where the Siddipet Vagu begins, the irrigation authorities have released water into Kudavelly Vagu by filling Chebarthi lake. The district has received 496 mm rainfall as on today against the normal rainfall of 297mm. It had experienced 14 per cent deficit rainfall during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the District Irrigation Officer said that the district had recorded 93 per cent excess rainfall as on Tuesday during the current monsoon. The rains and Godavari water have brought the smiles back on the faces of ryots.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .