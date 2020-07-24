Rains bring heavy inflows to Telangana projects

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in the catchment areas of Krishna, Godavari and Pranahitha rivers have pushed up the water levels in most of the irrigation projects of the State, much to the delight of farmers and visitors. The inflows from upper riparian Karnataka into Telangana have been continuing with heavy floods in Krishna river. Similarly, the levels in the three main barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are pushing close to their Full Reservoir Levels (FRL) with Pranahitha receiving heavy inflows.

According to KLIS Superintending Engineer, Ramana Reddy, the water level at Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) was 98.2 metres against its FRL of 100 metres. The inflows into Medigadda were around 55,000 cusecs while outflows were 70,000 cusecs on Thursday. The present storage is 10.8 TMC against the full storage capacity of 16.17 TMC. Similarly, at Parvathi Barrage (Sundilla), the water level was 127 metres against its FRL of 130 metres, while present storage was 4.8 TMC against full capacity of 8.83 TMC. At Saraswathi Barrage (Annaram), the water level had almost touched the FRL of 119 metres with the current level at 118 metres. The water storage currently is 6.8 TMC against full storage capacity of 10.87 TMC.

Meanwhile, the water level at Singur stood at 1,672.72 feet, with no inflows but outflows were 50 cusecs. Lower Manair has 11.80 TMC of storage with water level at 902.85 feet. Water inflows at Lower Manair are 8,765 cusecs and outflows 5,246 cusecs. At Kaddam, the inflows from flood flow canal and catchment areas of the tributary have been bringing in 2,092 cusecs of water.

On Krishna

Almatti in Karnataka, which was receiving inflows of 29,038 cusecs on Thursday, has been discharging 46,746 cusecs into Narayanpur Dam downstream. Consequenslty, the water level at Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) in Telangana was at 1,044 feet, with 97.52 per cent of the reservoir filled with water. While the inflows into PJP are 58,000 cusecs, the total outflows are 53,332 cusecs.

While the hydel power house at PJP is receiving 36,461 cusecs, Nettampadu Lift is pumping 1,500 cusecs, Bhima Lift-1 650 cusecs, Bhima Lift -II 750 cusecs, Koilsagar 315 cusecs, Left Main Canal 900 cusecs , Right Main Canal 214 cusecs and parallel canal 800 cusecs. At SRSP, the inflows and outflows are the same at 7,446 cusecs. Yellampalli is receiving 1,717 cusecs and 467 cusecs is being discharged.

The water level at Srisailam Project is at 849.28 feet, accounting for 36.35 per cent of the gross storage capacity of 215.81 TMC as on Thursday. The inflows into Srisailam are 68,181 cusecs and outflows 39,615 cusecs. At Nagarjuna Sagar, the water level is at 535. 20 feet and live capacity is 178.48 TMC against the gross capacity of 312.05 TMC. Inflows are 38,140 cusecs and discharges are 1000 cusecs. Pulichintala is receiving 2,850 cusecs and outflows are 100 cusecs.

