Rains bring miseries to these remote areas in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Come rains and the sentiments among people in rural areas are split into two clear cut categories – farmers welcoming the opening up of the skies and the people in interior villages getting prepared for hardships that the monsoon brings via slushy and rain-battered roads and lack of infrastructure facilities like bridges across overflowing local streams.

Residents of Somini, Sushmeer, Pedda Siddapur, Krishnapalli, Ambagatta and Talai villages in Bejjur mandal and Kammargao, Gundepalli, Nandigaon and Jaihindpur villages of Penchikalpet mandal have been struggling to reach neighbouring villages, mandal headquarters, towns and district centre for various needs like groceries and medical services for decades.

“The ordeal of the tribals belonging to these interior habitations is because of earthen roads that make travelling a daunting task if it rains for three days in a row. They are forced to wade through slushy stretches, carrying groceries and children. They need to spend long time to commute to and from their destinations,” Kudmeta Muttaiah, a resident of Shushmer told Telangana Today.

Coughing up 3-time fare

Importantly, the hapless dwellers experience severe inconvenience in rushing their family members to a hospital during medical emergencies.

They have no option but to shell three times more travel fare than that collected in winter and summer.

They usually rely on the services of private auto-rickshaws and jeeps as the TSRTC suspending operations citing poor road connectivity. The condition of the ethnic tribes in Kerameri mandal, Wankidi, Tiryani and Jainoor is no more different from the asperity of Bejjur and Penchikalpet mandals. Residents of tribal dominated villages including Katiguda, Nishani, Parandoli, Bolapatar, Mukaddamguda, Kota, Maharajguda and Lakmapur in this interior mandal cannot easily commute to surrounding habitations.

Journey gets tough

Their journey gets tough due to the muddy roads and low-level bridges and culverts that get submerged if their areas record incessant rains.

Not just the public, the shepherds face problems to graze cattle as they cannot cross overflowing streams.

“We are unable to take our oxen to a spot which is endowed with grass but situated on the banks of a stream. Our cattle are starved once the village receives heavy rains, which result in spate of the waterbody,” a shepherd from Keslaguda in Kerameri mandal rued.

