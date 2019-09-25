Rains catch Chenchu kids’ fancy

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:30 pm

Nagarkurnool: Chenchu children have been bunking classes and making the most of the rainy season. The kids have been busy catching fish from ponds and tanks in the Nallamala forests. One of the popular sites for fishing is Bourapur irrigation tank in Appapur Gram Panchayat in the forest, which is part of Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Most of the Chenchu children who have been studying in government residential schools located in the buffer zone of the forest. had returned home for Vinayaka Chaturthi festival but only a few reportedly returned to school and many stayed back, ostensibly to enjoy an extended vacation till the end of the Dasara festival.

The children living in as many as 10 Chenchu pentas, or hamlets, in the core forest area have no educational institutions inside the forest, except two under-staffed primary schools. Due to this, children either have the option to go out-of-school, or to study far away from their homes.

“Some NGOs have worked to admit these out-of-school children in government residential and other schools in plain areas. But when children come back home and they don’t go back to school, there has been no follow-up from these NGOs and even the schools don’t seem to be worried,” said Leeladhar, a resident of Appapur penta.

One reason for this is the extreme poverty among Chenchus living inside the forest.

“If we have to go to plain areas, we will have to hire a seven-seater for anywhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 per trip. We just cannot afford to spend that much at a time when we are not earning anything,” said Eedamma, a resident of Medimelakala penta.

While there are some who criticize the parents for showing negligence towards education of their wards by not sending them back to school, others feel that if the existing upper-primary residential school in Appapur is upgraded till Class X, by creating additional infrastructure, basic facilities and with complete staff for all subjects, there would be no reason for Chenchu children to go out of the forest to be educated and hence, Chenchu children going out-of-school could be prevented.

Bourapur tank turns fishing hub

Nagarkurnool: Heavy rains over the past fortnight in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve has sparked an increased fishing activity among the Chenchu tribals living in the forest hamlets in the reserve.

Chenchus could be seen coming with traditional bows and arrows, rods with hooks and fishing nets to catch fish during the day as well as nights at Bourapur irrigation tank.

Small streams have been emptying themselves into the Bourapur tank from the upstream catchment areas of the hilly terrain that comprises much of the tiger reserve in Nagarkurnool district, bringing with it fishe of various kinds and sizes into the tank. For Chenchus, who depend on food available in the forests, fish has always been condsidered a delicacy.

The Chenchus, who place their nets supported by bamboo poles on either side, have been managing to get some decent catches once their contraption is positioned in the tank. While some make sure that the net is firmly in place, few others enter the water and create enough disturbance and drive fish towards the net. Once this process is completed, the tribals wait for a while before re-entring the water and closing the net with the help of the bamboo poles, drag their catch to the shore. They are also repeating the process in the evenings, leaving the nets in the tank overnight to collect the catch again in the mornings.

“It would be nice if we can get one or two coracle boats and new nets, so that we can not only share our catch within our families, but also sell them locally inside the forest,” felt Linganna, a Chenchu living in Bourapur penta.

