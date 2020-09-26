Rains continue to batter Telangana, Govt. sounds high alert

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the Chief Secretary to cancel all leaves and permissions for public holidays in view of the emerging situations.

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana government has sounded a high alert for all the officials asking them to be ready to tackle any situation arising out of the continuing heavy rains all over the State.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the Chief Secretary to cancel all leaves and permissions for public holidays in view of the emerging situations. Consequently, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar alerted all the District Collectors.

In light of forecast of heavy rains, entire district administration should be on high alert. All officers were asked to remain in headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties. Special vigil should be maintained in low lying and vulnerable areas, the collectors were told, according to an official press release here on Saturday.

Several districts in the State have reported heavy to very heavy rains from Friday night. Almost all tanks are overflowing and road communication in several places was cut off with rivulets overflowing. In some places of Gadwal district some house collapses were reported. However, there were no casualties reported all over the spate due to rains till Saturday afternoon.

Many mandals in Khammam receive heavy rainfall

Khammam: Eight mandals in erstwhile Khammam have received heavy rainfall during the past twenty four hours.

On Saturday the weather remained cloudy with light to moderate raifall in some parts of erstwhile Khammam district during the day.

In Khammam district, heavy rainfall was reported in three mandals, Kamepalli-83.4 mm, Enkoor-73.6 mm and Raghunathapalem-67 mm while 11 mandals have received rather heavy rainfall.

In Kothagudem district, five mandals have received heavy rainfall as Mulkalaplli received 77.6 mm rain, Burghampahad-72.4mm and Julurpahad-67mm. Nine mandals received rather heavy rainfall, informed the officials.

Due to heavy rainfall in the district inflows into the streams and tanks were increasing. Irrigation officials have lifted two gates at Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla mandal to discharge 2480 cusecs water.

Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy directed the district officials to be alert and be ready to launch rescue and relief measures in view of the rains. He told officials not to allow fishermen to go for fishing in river Godavari and it’s tributaries in the district.

Moderate to very heavy rain recorded in erstwhile Warangal district Warangal: Several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district recorded moderate to heavy rainfall as per the rainfall reports released by the chief planning officers (CPO) on Saturday. While Palakurthy mandal of Jangaon district recorded the highest rainfall of 14.9 cm, it was followed by Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal rural district with 12.98 cm and Parvathagiri mandal with a rainfall of 10.76 cm. Three mandals in Warangal Urban district have recorded heavy rainfall (6-12 cm). Due to this, many tanks and streams in the Jangaon district are overflowing. Road connectivity was also cut off at several villages in Palakurthy mandal as the water is overflowing the roads. Crops including paddy and cotton were submerged by the flood waters. Power supply was interrupted as the power lines were snapped at a few places. Flood water entered the houses in low-lying areas in Warangal city. At some places mud walls collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Jangaon district. Parts of Asifabad, Mancherial register rains, thunderbolt claims 2 lives Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: A few parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts saw light to moderate rains on Friday night. Standing cotton and maize crops were damaged due to the showers, causing losses to farmers. Two women died after being stricken by thunderbolts. According to information provided by authorities of the planning department, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered the average rainfall of 19.5 mm. Bejjur mandal received the highest rainfall by 57 mm, followed by Sirpur (T) which recorded 37.3 mm of rainfall. Tiryani, Penchikalpet, Dahegaon and Wankidi mandals witnessed somewhere between 21 and 29 mm. Mancherial district’s average rainfall was gauged to be 19.3 mm. Bellampalli mandal had the highest rainfall of 66.2 mm. Vemanapalli and Chennur mandals recorded 49 mm and 35 mm of rainfall, respectively. Tandur, Naspur, Mandamarri, Jaipur and Kasipet mandals experienced anywhere between 16 mm and 25 mm of rainfall. On Friday evening, Vashaka Bharati (40), a resident of Ityala village in Dahegaon mandal and Powar Lalita Bai (35), a native of Kishannaik Thanda in Jainoor mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were killed as they were being stricken by the thunderbolt, when they were engaged in farm activities. An ox of a farmer also died in the similar mishap reported at Marthadi village in Bejjur mandal. Farmers demanded authorities of the agriculture department to carry out a survey for assessing the damage of crops and to sanction compensation. Local streams were flooded due to the downpours in several places. Irrigation projects, such as Sripada Yellampalli and Kumram Bheem, Rally Vagu and Neelwai received copious inflows.

