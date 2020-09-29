Rains continue to hit Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Despite the southwest monsoon heading for a withdrawal over the State, rains continue to remain active over the city.

On Tuesday, several parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall with Kukatpally recording highest rainfall of 21 mm till 6 pm, followed by Khairatabad (20.8 mm), Serilingampally (17 mm) and Asifnagar (15.8 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 27.3 mm was recorded at Charminar, while Moulali registered a maximum temperature of 34.6 degree Celsius. Across the State, the highest rainfall of 49.3 mm was recorded at Narsingi in Medak district.

TSDPS said that light to moderate rain/thunderstorms were expected at a few places for the next two days, thereafter, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorms were expected at isolated places for the next three days.

Maximum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures could be in the range of 21 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius, it added.

